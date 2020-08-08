Another hot and humid day ahead

The heat and humidity are back today! We’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be around 100-105. Isolated showers and storms are possible by the afternoon. We’ll stay calm and warm tonight. Lows will only drop into the mid 70s.
Monday looks hot and humid, too. Highs will be in the low 90s with the heat index above 100. With a little more moisture, we’ll have a slightly higher chance for hit or miss showers and storms.
We’ll keep this pattern going through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms will continue.
The tropics are relatively quiet right now. A wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression or storm. It’s too early to know if this could impact the U.S. or not. For now, there are no threats to the Gulf.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.