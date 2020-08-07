Southern Miss release revised 2020 schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Not only was Thursday the second day of fall camp for the Golden Eagles, but also the reveal of their newly revised 2020 schedule.
The first thing that sticks out is that Southern Miss moved their season opener up two days, playing Thursday, September 3rd at home against South Alabama. That will be the first-ever meeting for both schools on the gridiron.
Then the Golden Eagles will host Tennessee Tech on September 19th and Tulane on September 26th. The new opponents replace the cancellations from Jackson State and Auburn. USM will play the Green Wave for the 32nd time in the renewal of the "Battle for the Bell".
The most noticeable change might end up being the Golden Eagles greatest advantage. For the first time in a century, USM will play seven home games in a season. The last time that occurred was in the 1920 season.
Southern Miss athletic director, Jeremy McClain, said in a statement, “This is obviously a very fluid situation, and we will continue to make adjustments that allow us the best opportunity to safely conduct a football season.”
“The move to Thursday night to open the season allows us more time to address health and safety concerns inside the stadium and with our student-athletes between game 1 and game 2. Our focus will continue to be on monitoring the situation daily, and moving forward cautiously towards the start of the season.”
