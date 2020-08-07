21 South Miss. long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases in residents, staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Cases of COVID-19 across Mississippi continue to rise, with a similar trend continuing in long-term care facilities.
Twenty-one LTC facilities reported cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff this week in the six southernmost counties.
While the number of facilities reporting cases has gone down, that could possibly be due to new guidelines by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Based on updated national guidelines, the MSDH Office of Epidemiology has modified the definition of COVID-19 outbreaks in LTC facilities. Beginning Aug. 1, a single case of COVID-19 in only one employee or staff member no longer constitutes an outbreak.
MSDH clarified an outbreak will now be defined by a single confirmed COVID-19 infection in an LTC resident or more than one COVID-19 infection in employees or staff in a 14-day period.
One case of COVID-19 in an employee of an LTC facility will still prompt an investigation by MSDH.
Even with those changes, LTC facilities in South Mississippi reported 169 cases in staff members, 217 cases in residents and 21 resident deaths related to COVID-19.
In Mississippi, there were 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths reported Friday by state health officials.
The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.
A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.
While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.
