Somewhat comfortable morning. Nice summer weather for Friday.

This morning feels somewhat comfortable with temperatures reaching the 60s in some areas north of I-10 and it also feels less muggy thanks to some drier air across parts of South Mississippi. Once the sun comes up, we’ll see temperatures quickly heating to a high in the lower to mid 90s by this afternoon. The heat index will range from 97 to 105 during the middle of the day and this afternoon. A stationary front remains nearby so we can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm today but most will probably stay rain-free all day. It has been eight days since any measurable rainfall at the Gulfport airport has been reported. Expect this mainly rain-free weather pattern to continue into the weekend. However, we might find slightly higher rain chances by early next week. Over the next seven days rainfall totals will probably only reach about a half-inch. The tropics have gone quiet for now with no new systems expected to form over the next five days. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next five weeks.