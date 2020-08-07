Some Mississippi school districts can cut up to 10 days from their academic calendar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to allow some school districts the ability to cut up to 10 days from their academic calendars.
School districts in Mississippi are required to provide 180 days of instruction each academic year to students. However, Thursday’s order by the Board of Education will allow eight counties hit hard by the coronavirus to shave off some of that time.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday delayed the start of school for grades 7-12 in eight counties with more than 200 cases and 500 cases per 100,000 residents.
The counties are Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington.
