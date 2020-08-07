Saints’ Kaden Elliss & Zach Wood placed on Covid-19/Reserve list

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The Black and Gold reported that they had zero positive cases last week when players arrived for training camp, but today they added their first two players to the newly created COVID-19/reserve list.
Linebacker Kaden Elliss and long snapper Zach Wood have either tested positive or came in contact with someone who has. According to NewOrleans.Football reporter, Nick Underhill, Wood has been staying at home. It could possibly be a false positive from what Wood’s agent is saying as he took antibodies.
As for Elliss, it’s unclear as to where he’s staying, but he retested Thursday afternoon and will get results back Friday.
Most of the team are staying at the Loews Hotel, but it’s not mandatory for players. Both Elliss and Wood will need to test negative twice before rejoining the team.
