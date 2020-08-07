Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen coming through MS this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen’s campaign will be leading a protest convoy through Jackson and Hattiesburg on Saturday.
The Jorgensen Tour Bus will lead the Grand Finale of Let Her Speak convoy at 2 p.m., after a peaceful campaign protest and march in Jackson.
Let Her Speak is a coordinated effort across the nation with convoys in 113 counties to protest the Commission on Presidential Debates for not having Jorgensen and all third parties who are listed on the presidential ballot speak.
Protesters from around the country will be participating in COVID-safe demonstrations while other convoys “go live” on social media channels at 11:30 a.m.
The Grand Finale Convoy will end at the Walmart on U.S. Highway 98 in Hattiesburg where Jorgensen will have a pop-up rally before she heads to her next stop in New Orleans.
Jorgensen has a Ph. D in Organizational Psychology, is a Senior Lecturer at Clemson University and an entrepreneur.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.