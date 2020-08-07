4 plant administrators indicted after 2019 ICE raids in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Four plant administrators have been indicted in connection to the August 2019 Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at worksites across Mississippi.
Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, along with members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE, gathered in Jackson to announce the indictments.
All four of the new indictments were for managers, supervisors and human resource personnel accused of harboring undocumented immigrants.
Two of the administrators were from A&B Inc.
Salvador Delgado-Nieves, 57, is accused of harboring undocumented immigrants among other charges. Nieves faces up to 74 years in prison and $2.5 million in fines.
Also of A&B Inc., 44-year-old Iris Villalon, of Ocean Springs, is accused of harboring undocumented immigrants among other related charges and faces up to 20 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.
The two other people indicted were employed with Pearl River Foods, LLC.
Carolyn Johnson, 50, of Kosciusko, is accused of six counts of harboring an undocumented immigrants among other related charges.
Aubrey Williams, 39, of Flowery Branch, Ga., is accused of five counts of harboring an undocumented immigrant and is facing a maximum of 84 years in prison and $2.25 million in fines.
The U.S. Attorney’s office has been investigating and prosecuting a number of the 680 undocumented immigrants detained in last year’s raids.
As Hurst spoke in Jackson, he mentioned the victims affected by illegal immigration.
“According to HSI [Homeland Security Investigations], over 400 American citizens’ identities were stolen or misused by the individuals we encountered,” Hurst said.
Hurst added the American citizens whose identities were stolen had their Social Security benefits threatened.
“These are real world, real people, real lives who were being threatened, being harmed, and being victimized,” Hurst said.
He said unemployed Mississippians are also hurt by illegal immigration.
“In a relatively poor state such as ours, our citizens cannot afford for law breakers to take these jobs that Mississippians so desperately need,” Hurst said.
Acting ICE Director Matt Albence responded to a question asking if Homeland Security is responsible for the children displaced after these raids,
“If a parent puts their child in that situation where they commit a criminal act which subjects them to being arrested and detained or put in custody, that responsibility falls on them,” Albence said.
The investigation and prosecutions are ongoing.
