NCAA release requirements for fall sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLOX) - Division two and three of the NCAA decided to cancel fall sports Wednesday after reviewing specific requirements to have fall competition from the Board of Governors.
Some of the requirements include colleges and universities honoring the scholarships of athletes who choose to opt out of playing this fall.
Schools are not allowed to require student-athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 and must cover all medical expenses related to the virus so it doesn’t fall on the athlete and their family.
If 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a division cancel, there will not be a fall championship for that sport in that division. Divisions have until August 21st to decide on fall competition.
For more on information on the NCAA’s specifications, go to https://bit.ly/3fBHfxR .
