Miss. universities, community colleges awarded $3.5M

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Mississippi universities and community colleges were awarded $3.5 million for student support services.
The money was awarded to schools located within federal disaster areas.
The universities included the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi State, Mississippi Valley State, Alcorn State, and Jackson State.
The community colleges included Copiah-Lincoln, Holmes, Pearl River, Hinds, and Northwest Mississippi.
The funds will be used to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students towards the successful completion of their post-secondary education.
