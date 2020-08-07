MDE to provide 400K students with computer devices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Help is on the way to boost the virtual learning effort for Mississippi students.
On Thursday, the State Board of Education finalized a plan to buy 400,000 remote learning devices, including laptops.
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carrie Wright says districts can now submit applications to receive the equipment or reimbursements for technology already purchased.
$150 million in CARES Act funding is being used in the state to improve distance learning capabilities.
“We found that in the spring, there was a huge equity gap and we had a lot of children that did not have access to have a device or access to the internet,” Dr. Wright said. “And so, that was part of what we built into our plan so that all children would have a level playing field.”
Dr. Wright says the equipment is expected to be delivered to districts with approved plans from late September through November.
Districts that already have devices for students can use their digital learning funds to pay for other eligible expenses.
