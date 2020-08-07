Maroon & White Teams start staggered classes in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -Thanks to COVID-19, it’s been a week of firsts in many local school districts, and that includes Long Beach, where the 2020-21 school year begins with a staggered schedule.
On Friday the Long Beach White Team members embarked on day one of the school year. It's certainly not the usual first days back for everyone involved at Harper McCaughan Elementary, but they tell us the kids have been resilient during the first two days of classes.
“Kids have done a very good job keeping their masks on. They’ve been coming through the halls with it. I think parents have done a great job instilling in them the importance of the masks during their four months off,” said John McCreary, intervention and leadership instructor.
The kids are spread out, their numbers are thinned out and the schedules are staggered as the school district tries to work through COVID-19 concerns. The Maroon Team students started school on Thursday.
“I think it was challenging when you think about all the logistics, but everybody’s priority is to make sure the students, staff, and community is safe and healthy. That part of the buy-in was easy,” said Kathryn Standish, Harper McCaughan Elementary principal.
To pull this off, the buy-in from everyone had to include distance learning. We’re told about 100 of Harper McCaughn’s 650 students are currently going the virtual class route.
“They’ll be doing very similar things to what the students who are at school are doing. I’ll be able to videotape myself teaching, they’ll be able to watch those videos. They’ll be able to do assignments through Google Classroom virtually and paper-based assignments,” said Stephanie Bridges, a fifth-grade distance learning instructor.
The Long Beach School District’s staggered schedules will stay in place until Sept. 8.
