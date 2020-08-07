Hundreds come out for Bok Homa Casino reopening

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bok Homa Casino is back open after months of being shut down due to COVID-19.
Hundreds were out Friday for the reopening.
Becky Brannon is a longtime visitor of the casino. She says she’s happy to see the casino back open.
“I’m so glad. Everyone I know is glad,” Brannon said. “We’ve missed it. We’ve missed the people here. We’ve missed the management. We’ve missed the people back in the restaurant. It’s a wonderful place to come and everyone should come here and support the Choctaws.”
Brannon says she feels the casino’s precautionary measures for COVID-19 are being well executed.
“I see better precautions here than I have in some on the coast,” Brannon said. “Yes, I think they are doing a really good job of trying to keep people safe.”
Other players who have also been gaming at the casino say they are happy to be back.
“The people here, it’s just a getaway from home and something to do,” said gamer Patricia Walters.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Chief Cyrus Ben also made an appearance during Fridays reopening. He says they will continue to do everything they can to make sure guests have a fun and safe experience at all Pearl River Resort venues.
“We’re very grateful in our continued efforts, we will continue to always keep people safe while also having the best gaming experience they may have,” Ben said.
Bok Homa will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
