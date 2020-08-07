Family of slain Moss Point man speaks out about pain of their loss

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Yadel Forrest was one of six siblings.
His mother Sharnikki Forrest said he wanted to own a restaurant, and he could make you smile with just a word.
For now, the smiles are gone.
“It’s unreal. I feel numb,” Forrest said. “I don’t know how to feel. I don’t even want to laugh because if I laugh, how am I laughing without him?”
The family said issues between 22-year-old Yadel and other acquaintances began at the house Thursday afternoon that ended later in gunfire.
Yadel’s stepfather Lorenzo Patterson saw it all.
“It started in the street,” he said while showing where it all happened. “But it all accelerated up here under the porch.”
Patterson said he tried to get in the middle of the argument to stop it, but he couldn’t.
“Some type of scuffle started right here between them and all of a sudden, the shot went off and he fell right there and I was standing right there,” he said.
He knew that Yadel wouldn’t make it.
“I got right there and came back here, and I saw my son laying right here on the ground with a big hole, right here under his heart,” he said.
Family members took him to the hospital, where he died.
“I sit and I look at pictures of him,” Forrest said with tears. “And I’m, like, how could this happen him? How could this happen to us?”
The effect of Yadel’s death goes deep.
“They don’t know what they did to me. They changed my life forever,” Forrest added. “They came to my child’s yard where he feels safe at home and they gunned my child down like nobody loved him. Like he didn’t matter.”
The recovery will take a lifetime.
“I have to live second by second,” she said. “Can’t be minute by minute any more. Can’t be hour by hour or day by day. Every second, I feel something different. Every second, I hear them telling me, ‘Miss Nikki, I’m sorry to inform you.’ Every second.”
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the department has leads and physical evidence, but no one has been arrested in the case.
If you have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call the Moss Point Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
Calls can be anonymous.
