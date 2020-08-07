Cleaning, safety protocols implemented for Gulfport, Biloxi school buses

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many Mississippi school buses have implemented cleaning protocols to protect the well being of students.
For Biloxi School District, keeping buses safe begins before students even load the bus.
That’s because the bus drivers must clean and disinfect their buses before and after each route. Some buses run up to six routes a day.
“In the last two days, we’ve probably used over 50 gallons of product, disinfecting the buses,” said Ben Warren, Transportation Director. “So it’s a very thorough process to ensure it’s a clean environment for the students.”
Warren said cleaning the district’s 73 buses is just one piece of the puzzle.
“We ride with the windows down for proper ventilation,” said Warren. “And we’ve actually been blessed in that a lot of the parents listened when we asked them to bring their children via car. Cause we’ve had a lot lower numbers on the bus as well, so it helps us distance.”
First Student Bus Services, which operates 37 buses for the Gulfport School District, are also taking safety precautions for students. To keep track of everything, they keep a daily log of each time buses are cleaned and sanitized.
Bus driver, Kenneth Gosnell, said keeping his bus clean is a top priority.
“I take it personal and that’s why I clean so thoroughly all the time with this disinfectant to be sure,” said Gosnell. “Because if it’s going to make a kid sick, it’s probably going to kill me”
Fortunately, these bus drivers are doing whatever they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s worth it. My child’s worth it. said Brenda Spiers-Dahn. So I would hope that if it was my child, they would take the time to make sure my child is safe,”
Students and drivers are required to wear masks when riding a Biloxi or Gulfport school bus.
