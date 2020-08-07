As average new coronavirus cases drop for eighth-straight day, Gov. Reeves says curve starting to flatten

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 3 On Your Side analysis of Mississippi coronavirus data continues to show downward trends in the number of weekly cases and the average of new cases over time, with the latter decreasing each day for the last eight.
Gov. Tate Reeves told Mississippians on social media that they’re beginning to see positive results.
“We’re starting to see a flattening of the curve, thanks to everyone doing their part,” Reeves tweeted Friday morning. “Now more than ever, we must keep our foot on the gas.”
Data compiled by 3 On Your Side shows the state’s 7-day average of new cases peaked on July 26 at 1,381, then rose again on July 30.
Since that day, it’s been falling ever since.
In addition, weekly compilations of new cases show a strong possibility that the current week will end lower than the one before it, which would mean two weeks of consecutive declines in coronavirus cases; however, the current week doesn’t end until Sunday.
For this week to surpass the previous one, Mississippi would need an additional 3,367 new cases over the next two days.
Reeves’ statement echoes remarks he made during Wednesday’s press briefing, when he told reporters that the encouraging statistics are positive, but no reason for complacency.
“In terms of total numbers of new cases, we are seeing positive movement, and we certainly are seeing days when you look week over week, that are significantly lower than they were last week, but again, a lot of that, again, as I said last week when they were really high, I’ll say it again this week when they’re significantly less high: a lot of that is testing, it’s test results,” Reeves said.
3 On Your Side found the 13 original counties placed under mask mandates nearly four weeks ago are also seeing significant reductions in new coronavirus cases.
In Hinds, for example, new cases went from 862 weekly cases the week of July 26 to 585 the next week, a decrease of 32 percent.
Overall, those 13 initial counties had a 24 percent reduction in new cases over that same time period and have dropped even more during the current week, though two days remain before that week ends.
While those positives give hope to some, hospitalizations remain high and data from the Mississippi State Department of Health showing the date of onset of symptoms shows only a marginal decrease at the moment.
Reeves encouraged his fellow Mississippians to keep doing their part on social media.
“If we want to get back to our normal lives sooner, we must remain diligent,” Reeves said. “Wear a mask. Socially distance. Wash your hands.”
