Unemployment Work Search Waiver expires this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced the Work Search temporary waiver will expire this week on August 8, 2020.
Beginning, August 9, 2020 and ending August 15, 2020, individuals will be required to report their active work search.
This also includes, individuals who received self-employed and 1099 benefits. Failure to report or input incorrect information may result in no benefits that week.
A link to this information can be found at mdes.ms.gov/worksearch.
