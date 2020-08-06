Unemployment Work Search Waiver expires this week

Unemployment (Source: Pixabay)
By Akim Powell | August 6, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 12:55 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced the Work Search temporary waiver will expire this week on August 8, 2020.

Beginning, August 9, 2020 and ending August 15, 2020, individuals will be required to report their active work search.

This also includes, individuals who received self-employed and 1099 benefits. Failure to report or input incorrect information may result in no benefits that week.

Mississippi Department of Employment Security “Active work search” definition
You MUST be registered for work with MDES Employment Services.
You MUST contact three employers each week to apply for full time work (35 hours or more).
An application must be completed with at least one of the three employer contacts. ( The work applied for MUST be appropriate in light of the labor market and your skills and capabilities.)

A link to this information can be found at mdes.ms.gov/worksearch.

