Thursday’s forecast

Get ready for another nice-looking summer day with hot afternoon temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Like yesterday, the heat index may stay below 100 degrees for most of the day. While most of South Mississippi won’t get any rain today, a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out since a weak front remains nearby. It has been seven days since any measurable rainfall at the Gulfport airport has been reported. Expect this mainly rain-free weather pattern to continue into the weekend. However, we might find slightly higher rain chances by early next week. Over the next seven days rainfall totals will probably stay below a half-inch. Meanwhile in the tropics, a tropical disturbance located between Bermuda and the Bahamas continues moving slowly to the southwest and still may become a depression or storm. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next five weeks.