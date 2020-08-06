Jackson County students are back to school

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Many students across South Mississippi returned to classes today under a mask mandate.
After receiving a picture from a Vancleave High School parent of students not social distancing or wearing masks, we reached out to the district’s top official.
When asked about the picture, Dr. John Strycker, Vancleave High School Superintendent, said the school was certainly going to follow the mandate. While also trying his best adjusting students to wearing masks.
“It’s hard for adults to adjust to this change,” said Strycker. “So, it’s going to be a process for children to learn to adjust to.”
During a lunch visit at Vancleave Middle School, it was very obvious that masks were in use even as students stood in line for trays. Once they sat to eat, the students removed their masks as allowed in Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order and mask mandate.
Dr. Strycker is encouraged by the first day of school.
“I was very pleased with what I just saw in the cafeteria. The kids were wearing masks until they get their food or until they sit down at their table. Then they take it off to eat, which is appropriate,” said Strycker. “We are spacing out as much as possible. But again, we still have the same amount of students. We’re doing the best we can for social distancing and masks, but what I saw was very appropriate.”
The district’s goal for the school year is for Strycker, faculty and students a traditional return.
“Overall, we want a traditional return,” said Strycker. “That’s our goal. We feel we want our kids in our schools. That’s the education we want to provide, so that’s our goal.”
Leigh Davis, 6th grade social studies teacher’s classroom was properly following the mandate. Davis’ classroom was social distancing and everyone in the room was wearing a mask.
Davis and her fellow teachers are happy to do what it takes to not only get back to school but stay in school.
“I’m so glad to be here,” said Davis. “If wearing a mask means that we get to school, I’m all in for it. It is different, but we’re all in this together. So, I feel like being that everyone is doing the same thing and we’re all encouraging each other through this that we can handle it. We got it. ”
But there’s only one reason Davis has repeatedly taught for 25 years, it’s the students. She told them that they were a “breath of fresh air” and that they were special, unique and loved. She ended her speech to students by saying “that’s why we’re here.”
“They’re the whole reason why we do what we do,” said Davis. “Them coming through the door meant the world to us.”
Dr. Strycker said that following the mandates isn’t perfect today and will likely not be perfect tomorrow. However, he said that he and his team will work hard every day to promote an environment where the students and faculty alike are safe while in Jackson County Public Schools.
