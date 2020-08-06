St. Patrick begins classes under the SHIELD plan

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Masking up, and going back to school.
Thursday, St. Patrick High School students went back to class with backpacks over their shoulders and masks covering their faces.
According to Dr. Matt Buckley, St. Patrick High School Principal, students entered the new school year under what’s called the SHIELD plan.
“We’ve put together our St. Patrick SHIELD plan,” said Buckley. “Which outlines all of our safety protocols and sanitation protocols as we work to reopen our campus safely with the focus of the safety of our students faculty and staff.”
One adjustment came in the form of a virtual first day greeting rather than the usual first day opening assembly.
“When the school gave us the options of virtual learning and in person, it was no hesitation that we were going to come in person,” said Tania Rizk, whose daughter is a freshman at St. Patrick High School.
For everyone involved, it’s the new first day of school rhythm thanks to COVID-19, meaning it’s a search for homeroom class assignments, followed by a temperature check.
“We’re prepared to adjust and make changes, and we’ve had to do that over the summer,” said Dr. Matt Buckley, St. Patrick High School Principal. “So we tried to think of every scenario and tried to outline protocols for everything that could come up and we’re prepared to make adjustments if we need to.”
St. Patrick High School is one of 15 schools who resumed classes Thursday in the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi.
