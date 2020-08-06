ReSkill Mississippi initiative has community college officials excited

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The ReSkill Mississippi initiative announced by Gov. Tate Reeves has community college officials excited.
They say it fits right into their core value: job skills training first, last and always.
And it gives an opportunity for workers displaced by COVID-19 not only to get back on their feet quickly but to get running with a new career.
“While we have suffered loss in one part of our economy, there’s opportunity in other parts of the economy, especially as it relates to those middle-skills jobs and blue-collar type work,” said Dr. Jonathan Woodward, Executive Vice President of Teaching and Learning at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Woodward said college is expected to get several million dollars of the $55 million appropriated statewide through the CARES Act.
“The money is really going to help to ensure we have the proper equipment, the proper materials to train, the right instructor in place,” said Woodward. “And to make this training if not free at a very low cost for the students.”
And there’s nothing slow about the process, starting with a survey on the website www.ReskillMS.com.
“All of our non-credit training associated with ReSkill will be done before the end of this year,” said Woodward.
Among the non-credit courses covered include metal fabrication, IT networking and health care. This also includes certified nursing assistant training.
It’s not just for jobs for now, but also for the future.
“What we want to do is ensure that our training aligns with job opportunities that coming up,” said Woodward. “What’s the point of training if jobs aren’t on the horizon?”
Some of the ReSkill money will go to employers seeking to hire Mississippians immediately and train them on the job. They will be eligible to be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the individual’s wages during the training program.
Rebecca Brown, Community and Economic Development Coordinator at Pearl River Community College, has already seen a big reaction from the public.
“We had inquiries coming in while the Governor was still speaking yesterday announcing this,” said Brown. “So, before his press conference was even finished, we were starting to receive some of those emails. I don’t have an adequate way to project how many inquiries we may have overall but I can tell you that we are committed to try to serve every single call that we get.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.