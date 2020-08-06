Pearl River County man found stabbed to death in his home, say authorities

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Pearl River County man who was found stabbed to death in his home Wednesday night.
Gary Breeland, 68, was found dead at his home on Harry Sones Road in the McNeil community just before 9 p.m., said investigators.
Marc Ogden with the Pearl River county Sheriff’s Department said it appears Breeland died from an apparent stab wound but no other details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information about Breeland’s death is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-795-2241 or 601-798-5528. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Pearl River County online or by calling 601-799-2583.
