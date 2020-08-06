NCAA Division II & III cancel fall sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLOX) - It isn’t just spring sports anymore. The pandemic is affecting fall sports as well and for division two and three programs, they will no longer have fall sports.
The NCAA board of governors left the decision up to all three divisions who wished to participate in fall championships. Division two and three’s President’s Council determined it wouldn’t make sense for them to compete from a logistical and financial standpoint, but more importantly for the health and safety of their athletic programs.
Delta State and Mississippi College in division two as well as Belhaven, Millsaps, and Mississippi University for Women in division three are being affected.
The cancellations will affect football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo in both divisions. Other divisions have until Aug. 21 to decide whether they will hold fall championships. If 50% or more of eligible teams cancel their season, the NCAA will not hold championship events in that division.