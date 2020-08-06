Moss Point mayor talks testing positive for COVID-19, city’s response to the virus

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Mayor Mario King took to social media on Thursday to talk about COVID-19 in the city, including his own experience with the virus.
In his Facebook Live, the mayor talked about a number of things, touching on his own positive COVID test, as well as the city’s response so far to the virus.
The mayor told WLOX that he did test positive for COVID-19 but is now negative. King said he’s not sure how he contracted the virus because he has been very careful to wear a mask and to social distance. No one else in his home tested positive, he told WLOX.
The mayor said he has been mostly asymptomatic.
“I ran a low fever at one point and had some cold sweats for one night but that was it,” King told WLOX.
On average, the city is reporting about 50 new cases each day, said the mayor.
Around 10 other city employees have also tested positive since the pandemic began in March, said King. All of those employees, along with others who thought they may have been exposed, were sent home to quarantine.
However, King said he doesn’t think 14 days is always enough time for someone with COVID to quarantine.
“If you just read the research, it tells you a person can test positive up to 45 days or even longer so a quarantine for 14 days is good but you really need to stay home if possible.”
Recognizing how hard that is for many people, King said he spearheaded a new city policy allowing city employees to work from home if needed so they could still earn paychecks while quarantining.
That policy was implemented with a grant King secured that was used to upgrade the city’s intranet and provide every administrative employee with VPN access so they can work from home.
King was one of the first people in leadership on the Coast to push citywide mask mandates and strict measures in April shortly after concerns about the virus began.
The city closed municipal offices to the public, only allowing people in when they need help with utilities. Even then, everything has moved online, said King, adding that utility workers can walk people through the website to pay bills and perform other services.
“My goal in Moss Point from the jump is to keep us as normal as possible and at this point is to get us back to some point of normality and the only way we’re going to do that is by following the laws that are in place,” said King.
Actions like these are ones the mayor said should’ve been implemented across the state from the beginning.
“When are we going to listen and step up as a state and make the tough decisions? I don’t know. But in Moss Point, as long as I’m mayor, I’m going to push hard to keep people safe and do what’s right.”
One thing King said he has witnessed firsthand is people arguing with store clerks about wearing a mask.
“Please don’t waste our police’s time having to escort you out of a building because you don’t want to wear a mask,” said King. “It’s not about you. It’s about other people’s comfort, other people’s ability to be protected against COVID 19. So if you don’t want to wear a mask, stay at home and get your stuff delivered… Our police really don’t need to be responding to people who don’t want to wear a mask. Just don’t go to the store.”
Despite the challenges, King said he is mostly proud of how Moss Point is stepping up to help its citizens and employees, specifically the children in the city.
“Im so proud of Moss Point School District for stepping up. Our kids will be online. The superintendent is being patient and taking the time to make sure everything is okay,” said King.
The Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted to delay the start of school until Monday, Aug. 17, and to begin with a virtual start for all students until Sept. 4, at which time they will consider phasing students back into the classroom.
King also encouraged residents in need of help with learning services for tutors to reach out to local businesses, like Little People’s Learning Center and Mary’s Little Lamb, as well as churches in the community.
In his Facebook Live, King also briefly addressed the federal charges against himself and his wife Natasha, saying:
" I’m still currently serving as the mayor of Moss Point. I’ll serve as the mayor of Moss Point until I’ve been notified to do different or unless I have to resign or something like that. Right now, I know just as much info as everyone else. We’re waiting to hear back. It’s all a process. We’re moving that process along… We are cooperative in the process and I’m hopeful and prayerful that the best will come out of that.”
