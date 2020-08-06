Police: Shooting in Moss Point leaves 22-year-old man dead

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police are investigating a homicide after a 22-year-old man was killed overnight Wednesday.
Yadel Tjalen Forrest of Moss Point died at the hospital after being shot, said police.
The shooting happened at 4242 Pearl Avenue at 12:33 a.m. Thursday, said police, noting that the victim was taken privately to Singing River Hospital, where he later died.
Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested and charged with the shooting.
They are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Moss Point Police Department by calling 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
