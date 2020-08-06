Harrison County mom voices concerns after first day of virtual learning

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Woolmarket mom is voicing her concerns about virtual learning in the Harrison County School District.
Woolmarket Elementary second-grader Braylin and fifth-grader Bayleigh are enrolled in the Harrison County School District virtual learning.
Mom Melissa Wallis said it got off to a rocky start.
“It has been miserable. Gut-wrenching, to the point where I’m nauseated to my stomach,” she said.
Wallis admits she’s not tech-savvy but said the digital platform was confusing and leaving her unable to figure out how her children are to attend classes virtually.
She wishes there was more guidance on the front end.
"I feel like we've just got no help and we've been put on the back burner because we were virtual learners, we were virtual students, and it's just been a big mess."
We reached out to the Harrison County School District. They sent us a statement saying, in part:
“This morning, an administrator at Woolmarket Elementary helped Ms. Wallace successfully log in to both of her children’s accounts, and walked her through all the assignments and directions. Ms. Wallace was also told that teachers would be available during their planning period to assist her should she have any further questions. Of the 70 students who are enrolled in the virtual learning option at Woolmarket Elementary, teachers and staff did assist five parents with login issues, which were all successfully resolved. It is important to mention that, as stated in a letter released yesterday by HCSD Superintendent Roy Gill, no child will be penalized regarding login issues.”
Wallace has an autoimmune disease, and she said it’s imperative that her children do virtual learning to avoid bringing the virus home.
“Hopefully, it’ll change next week. Everything will just, we’ll just pray about it, and it’ll get better. Hopefully,” she said.
Overall, Harrison County educators said they had a great day in class and virtual learning and remind parents there are online tools to help them on the district website.
“We are proud of how this community has come together during such a challenging time, and our schools will continue to work with parents to make sure their children will always receive a high-quality education,” the district said.
