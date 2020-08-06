Harrison County mom voices concerns after first day of virtual learning

“This morning, an administrator at Woolmarket Elementary helped Ms. Wallace successfully log in to both of her children’s accounts, and walked her through all the assignments and directions. Ms. Wallace was also told that teachers would be available during their planning period to assist her should she have any further questions. Of the 70 students who are enrolled in the virtual learning option at Woolmarket Elementary, teachers and staff did assist five parents with login issues, which were all successfully resolved. It is important to mention that, as stated in a letter released yesterday by HCSD Superintendent Roy Gill, no child will be penalized regarding login issues.”