Efforts underway to revitalize downtown Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A revitalization effort is underway in downtown Pascagoula with the hopes of bringing in more residents and businesses
Nine new townhouses have already been built along the water and the plan is to construct nine more. Included in that waterfront project are also two new restaurants.
Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority board member Alan Sudduth says that is just one part of the revitalization efforts taking place to make living in Pascagoula more desirable.
“It’s going to be great for people who currently live here, to give them more options to enhance the quality of life here,” said Sudduth. “Also, it will help in the recruiting of folks to come live here, and it will help in recruiting and retaining employees for our local businesses and industry.”
Increasing the number of people living downtown means more residential property is needed. Historical buildings like Odd Fellows and Scranton’s Restaurant are both converting their second floors into apartments.
It’s change that Scranton’s owner, Richard Chenoweth, has been hoping for.
“You’ve got to have people. You’ve got to have customers,” said Chenoweth. “In the past, they’ve always tried to build it with, you know, trying to bring restaurants or businesses in, but there wasn’t enough clientele down here to support those businesses. What they’re finally doing is encouraging people to come down first and the businesses will follow.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Scranton’s doors have remained closed and Chenoweth has been using the time to redefine the business by converting part of the restaurant into a neighborhood market.
“With chaos comes opportunity and we’re trying to use this chaos to change what we’ve been doing for 38 years and turn it into a new exciting concept,” said Chenoweth. “Let’s say you’re living upstairs and you need a quart of milk, you’ll be able to come down here and get that. Anything that we bring in that back door to sell in this restaurant will be available in this market.”
The money for these projects comes from the Gulf Coast Restoration funds. State legislature approved $5 million this year on top of $2 million a few years ago.
State Representative Charles Busby says without this funding the revitalization projects would not be possible.
“I don’t think it would happen. I just don’t think it would happen,” said Busby. “I’m very appreciative to all my colleagues and the coastal delegation who provided these funds for us.”
Scranton’s restaurant hopes to have all four apartments and the new market completed by June 2021.
