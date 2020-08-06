Diamondhead man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for massive child porn collection

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Taryn Goin Naidoo, 41, of Diamondhead, will spend more than 14 years in prison for possessing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Naidoo was sentenced Wednesday by Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., on three separate counts. He received 170 months in prison for each count, each to run concurrently, for a total of 170 months, followed by 15 years of supervised release for each count, also to run concurrently.
From July 2017 through October 2018, investigators from multiple agencies worked together to gather evidence in the case. They seized multiple electronic devices found at Naidoo’s residence, including Micro SD cards, laptop computers, notepads or tablets, and hard drives.
Prosecutors said Naidoo knowingly possessed more than 70,000 images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Among those were images of children younger than 12 years of age.
Naidoo was charged in a federal criminal indictment on September 7, 2018, and in a superseding indictment on May 29, 2019. He was found guilty by a federal jury on January 10, 2020, after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones and Ralph Paradiso of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.
