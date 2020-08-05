WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses coronavirus after Tuesday’s executive orders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Tuesday, Reeves pushed back the start of schools in certain hot spots, while also issuing a statewide mask mandate.
Wednesday, Reeves announced the launch of workforce training for workplaces impacted by COVID-19.
The ReSkill Mississippi Initiative is designed to help the economic issues brought on by the pandemic.
Mississippians who lost their jobs will have the opportunity to go through skills training at Mississippi community colleges .
The program will use $55 million from the CARES Act.
“ReSkill Mississippi is an effort to utilize CARES Act funds to not only get Mississippians back to work, but to get them skills training that will help them work in even better jobs than they may have had before COVID-19,” Reeves said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says school systems are seeing cases as they have been reopening, including Corinth, which has reported six students and an employee have tested positive.
