Two men charged after fatal shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men were arrested this week in connection to a fatal shooting in Biloxi.
On Tuesday, Corey Morace Cowart Jr, 24, and Coderian Marik Cain, 21, were arrested in Pike County, Mississippi, and taken to Biloxi Police Department.
Cain was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon, while Cowart was charged with accessory to aggravated assault.
The police responded to a shooting at Elmwood Apartments on 2020 Lawrence Drive in Biloxi July 24. When police arrived, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
28-year-old Elliot Richardson died as a result of gunshot wounds. A second victim was taken to Merit Health Biloxi and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cain’s bond was set $550,000 while Cowart’s bond was set a $250,000.
Police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112
