SEC delays team practices until August 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLOX) - We can’t wait to see former coast stars in the SEC put on a show come Saturdays this fall.
Myles Brennan becoming “the guy” at LSU at QB, Derick Hall at Auburn competing for a starting spot. McKinnley Jackson, Jaden Walley, and more beginning their college careers, but that will have to wait.
The Southeastern Conference announced a new preseason football plan on Tuesday for its 14 schools, delaying team practices until August 17th.
From then until the season opener on September 26th, teams can practice 25 times with a limit of 20 hours per week. A five-day acclimation period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.
Schools are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk-throughs from August 7th-16th. They will also be required to give athletes two days off every week before their first game.
