School year start delayed in Stone County

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County students, parents and educators have a few extra days from now until the start of class, after the school board unanimously voted to push back the beginning of the school year until Aug. 17.
The board also extended the deadline to enroll in at-home classes to Aug. 14.
With more time available, the focus is now on making sure everything is good to go for both in-person classes and virtual learning.
“I feel like the school board definitely made the right decision,” said mother Shyra Galloway. “This delay not only gives us time to get a better grip on COVID here in our county but also gives our teachers time to get better trained and prepared for what’s to come with their virtual platforms.”
The board also made another ruling, similar to surrounding school districts, in prohibiting students enrolled in distance learning from participating in MHSAA activities.
“It’s really hard for me to let a student not come in to take a math class or whatever, and come in to take 90 minutes of football or basketball or whatever else,” said Superintendent Inita Owen.
School board officials said the decision was hard to make but necessary for the safety of the school system.
“We are all about sports in Stone County, and we want sports just like anybody else,” Owen said. “But first and foremost, we are here for academics and then safety.”
Administrators said they understand how frustrating is to adjust to major changes so close to the start of the school year, but it’s been difficult adjusting rules during a rapidly changing pandemic.
They said they’re doing the best they can right now, but there is still more work to be done.
“We’ve come a long way. We’re not getting it perfect. We know there’s things we can improve on. We work on it daily. Every decision we make is based on what’s best for our students. Then the next thing is what’s best for our teachers,” Owen said.
To see a list of all of the back to school plans for school districts in South Mississippi, click HERE.
