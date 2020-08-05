Saints cut Stallworth, add Fowler to 80-man roster

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Black and Gold had to make a couple of changes so they could cut down the roster to 80 players ahead of the NFL’s August 16th deadline, and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was let go.
The third-year pro has been in the Big Easy since 2018 and spent much of last season on the practice squad, logging 119 snaps in five games including the playoffs.
Coming through the door, however, is another target for Drew Brees. Veteran wide receiver, Bennie Fowler, who spent his first five seasons with the Broncos and last two with the Giants, joins the Saints.
Fowler is used to playing with legendary signal callers. He caught Peyton Manning’s final pass of his career, a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter, going on to win Super Bowl 50 in 2016.
