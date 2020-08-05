Remains confirmed as missing Waynesboro woman

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Crime Lab has confirmed the identity of the remains that were found in Wayne County on July 23.
According to Commander Don Hopkins of the Waynesboro Police Department, the MS Crime Lab Odontologist confirmed that the remains belong to 47-year-old Kimberly Nanette Holifield, of Waynesboro, based off of dental records.
Holifield had been missing since Saturday, July 18 prior to her remains being found, said Hopkins.
Holifield’s husband, Eric, was arrested on the morning of July 24 and charged on July 27 with first-degree murder in the death of his wife after the remains were found in a wooded area off Tokio Frost Bridge Road.
An autopsy is still pending and will be done in joint with the MS Crime Lab’s Current Amended Operational procedures. No date has been set as of now.
Holifield is being held at the Wayne County Jail.
