Pediatrician weighs in on Governor’s executive order to delay the start of school for some grades

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the school debate continues, pediatricians and parents weigh in on schools reopening and the governor’s new mandate.
Barbara Taylor is worried about her grandson returning to school. He is a 6th grader in the Hinds County School District.
"My concern is the spread of the virus. I don't want him to catch the virus and I don't want him to spread it to us."
Under the Governor Tate Reeves’ new executive order for schools, Hinds County Schools will now have to delay the start of in-person instruction for grades 7th-12th.
Taylor says she wants her grandson to do remote learning during this pandemic.
“He wants to go back to school. He wants to be with his friends and everything, but he is such a smart kid and he also knows that safety comes first.”
“In Mississippi 10 percent of our cases of COVID are from children under 18 years, and kids are 40 percent of our population,” said. Dr. John Gaudet
Dr. John Gaudet is the president of the Mississippi Chapter- American Academy of Pediatrics.
He says he supports virtual and in-person learning options for families.
Gaudet also commends the governor for delaying the reopening of schools in certain hot spots, but he says even more needs to be done.
“Delaying school plus action is important. Getting the transmission of COVID-19 down in the community by social distancing and hand hygiene.”
Dr. Gaudet also believes requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools is a great move to stop the spread of this contagious virus.
He also wants districts to think about other strict guidelines to help keep students safe.
“Kids naturally are going to congregate and touch each other and so forth, but we can take steps whether it be through controlling the traffic at the hallways. The installation in rooms, spacing of the desks and doing as much outdoors as you can. These are steps that could be done and they’re not perfect and there’s no guarantees, but it takes effort.”
