1,245 new COVID-19 cases, 51 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 1,245 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths reported Wednesday by state health officials.
In South Mississippi, that number breaks down to 173 new cases and six new deaths reported for the six southernmost counties.
As of Aug. 3, 2020, the new cases are reported in the following: Harrison County (59), Jackson County (93), Pearl River County (19), Hancock County (5), Stone County (1), and George County.
Five new deaths were reported Wednesday. One of the deaths in Harrison County and one new death reported in Jackson County were patients who died between July 11 and July 29, said MSDH.
Three deaths were reported in Jackson County; however, MSDH said that two of the deaths were corrected after being initially reported in Harrison County and George County. Two additional deaths were reported in Harrison County, as well.
George County is reporting four LESS cases than it did the day before and one less death. One of the deaths reported in George County has been corrected because it was actually a Jackson County resident, noted MSDH. Two additional deaths that were initially reported in Harrison County have also been corrected because they, too, were Jackson County residents, said MSDH.
Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 4 at 6pm, there have been a total of 63,444 cases investigated, which includes 1,060 probable cases. There have been 1,804 deaths investigated, including 50 probable deaths.
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Hospitalizations
As of Aug. 3, there were 963 people hospitalized with confirmed infections in Mississippi, which is six fewer patients than the day before. The number of patients in ICU has not been reported since July 31, when it was reported at 302 patients. There are 173 patients currently on ventilators in Mississippi.
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.
Recoveries
State health officials estimate 42,391 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19 as of Aug. 2, 2020. That total does not include cases still under investigation. MSDH updates the number of recoveries weekly.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Weekly High Case and High Incidence Counties
The state is now ranking counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population). All tables are updated weekly.
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age
Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH.
The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-7.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 3,709 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Aug. 3. In all, 782 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of July 31, a total of 477,160 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 460,594 PCR tests and 16,566 antibody tests.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
In all, MSDH labs have conducted 66,515 tests as of Aug. 4. Of those, 7,415 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
