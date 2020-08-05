Moss Point’s Devin Booker hits game-winning buzzer beater

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - The NBA Bubble has it’s first game-winning buzzer beater and it comes from none other than Moss Point’s own Devin Booker!
The Tigers all-time boys scoring leader spun out of a double team, faded back like Michael Jordan and sank a jumper over Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to upset the Clippers Tuesday. He scored 35 points and 8 assists to lead Phoenix to victory. The Suns are now 3-0 in Orlando and have won five of their last six games.
Booker also joined some elite company, becoming the sixth youngest player in NBA history to score 7,500 points. The others? LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, and the late great Kobe Bryant.
The five-year Suns guard is now tied with LeBron James for the most game-winning buzzer-beaters since 2015 with three. Booker is only 23-years-old.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.