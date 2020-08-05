Mississippi schools have guidelines if and when a COVID-19 case is reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -State leaders are talking a lot about Corinth School District as they were the first in the state to start back. And are now seeing cases of COVID-19 reported along with quarantining all those contacts.
”We’re going to have more cases in more schools,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
In fact, they already have.
”Cases reported from Tate County, Forrest County, Tippah County and Webster County as far as new cases within the school system,” added Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
We’re also learning there is a threshold for when cases prompt more actions.
”We have a guideline to use as a trigger,” explained Dobbs. “If they have three or more kids within a certain classroom or certain group, then all of them need to just be quarantined. If we have three or more simultaneous groups of that nature, then that’s a time to consider letting the school have a two week break.”
But here’s another note to consider. Schools are just starting, so is that where the spread is happening? Dr. Dobbs says, no.
”These aren’t kids who caught it there,” he said. “The main thing is to prevent transmission within a school. And as we mentioned earlier, it’s really tough to run a school when you have so many kids quarantined.”
And he offered a point of clarification about masks and private schools.
”It is my understanding that in private schools, masks are needed as well,” added Dobbs. “This is not just a public school thing. Private schools are going to have the same issues. They’re human beings too and need to wear masks also.”
The Department of Health also plans to start collecting county-level data about any cases or outbreaks in schools and making that available to the public.
