Long Beach man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a yearlong investigation into his crimes.
Jeremy Schmidt, 37, was sentenced Monday at the Harrison County Courthouse after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful touching of a child.
The convictions stemmed from an Aug. 9, 2019 arrest by the Long Beach Police Department after the mother of the victim reported that Schmidt had sexually assaulted her daughter during a visit.
During the course of their investigation, Long Beach police identified additional victims and sexual abuse that spanned years.
As part of the investigation, the children were forensically interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center in Gulfport and able to provide pertinent details that helped detectives further investigate the crimes.
Prior to sentencing, letters were read to the court that the victims and their families had written. The families expressed the fear the victims had endured. The victims told the court that Schmidt “deserved to spend his days in a place where he cannot hurt anyone else.” One victim told Schmidt, “(I) regret trusting and loving you.”
Judge Christopher Schmidt, no relation to the defendant, sentenced Schmidt to serve the maximum penalty of 30 years. In handing down his sentence, the judge told the defendant, “I”m convinced that there are two categories of people that need protection in this country, in this society, what’s left of it, and that’s old people and children, the most vulnerable among us.”
Schmidt will serve every day of his sentence without the possibility of parole due to the nature of the conviction. Following his release, the defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.