Hot summer sun but at least it’s not extremely muggy

A nice and beautiful summer day is expected for Wednesday with more sunshine. Morning temperatures in the lower 70s will rise to the lower 90s this afternoon with a heat index of about 101 degrees. The reason the heat index isn’t way up at 108 which would be more typical of August is because the dew points are as much as five degrees lower than they were earlier this week. This means that you may at times notice a slightly less humid feel in the air. This slightly less humid feel will be most noticeable in locations farther inland, so mainly north of I-10. A weak front hanging out nearby means a stray thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out but the rain chance today is very slim. It has been six days since any measurable rainfall at the Gulfport airport has been reported. Expect this mainly rain-free weather pattern to continue into the weekend. However, we might find slightly higher rain chances by early next week. Over the next seven days rainfall totals will probably stay below a half-inch. Meanwhile in the tropics, Isaias is no longer a tropical system and has moved northward out of our country and into Canada. A separate southwest-moving tropical disturbance located between Bermuda and the Bahamas may become a depression or storm. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next five weeks.