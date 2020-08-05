Hancock County residents react to statewide mask mandate

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County had been exempt from the state’s mask mandate until Wednesday.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed an order Tuesday requiring residents of every county wear a mask in public.
A visit to one of Bay St. Louis' grocery story showed most people wearing masks.
There were, however, a number of people not wearing masks, despite the ample signage announcing the new mandate.
“Why make it mandatory across the whole state when we know right now Hancock county is one of the lowest counties in the whole state?” asked Hancock County resident Dorty Necaise.
Necaise was the only resident not wearing a mask that would speak to WLOX News Now. Residents we spoke to who were wearing masks were glad the rule exists.
“I think it was a good move, and I think, my opinion is, I think he should have done it earlier,” said Cindy Schoonmaker.
“I think it’s the proper precaution that needs to be taking place for anybody and everybody. Saving lives is the priority,” added Gregory Barabino.
In his latest executive order, Reeves delayed the start of some school districts while allowing most to open this week.
“And now if it’s such a big problem, and if the governor has mandated now that everybody has to wear a mask, well then what sense does it make to make these children go back to school and be in such close quarters?” Necaise said.
Previous to Tuesday’s order, Reeves had already put 37 counties under a mask mandate. The statewide mandate expires Aug. 17 but could be extended.
