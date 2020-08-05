Ex-youth center worker arrested after accusations of assaulting student

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former employee of Oakley Youth Development Center faces up to 20 years in prison after assault allegations, Mississippi Department of Human Services announced.
Malcom Mackey, a former juvenile case worker at OYDC in Raymond, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated assault charges. He’s accused of using force against a student.
[Editor’s note: A release from Mississippi Department of Human Services originally listed Mackey’s first name as John.]
If convicted, he could face 20 years in the state penitentiary.
“This type of behavior by our employees will not be tolerated,” MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said. “We remain committed to the mission of helping children and families transition from a state of crisis to a state of self-sufficiency. Any individual operating contrary to that mission will not be employed at MDHS.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.