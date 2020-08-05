Diamondhead residents invited to help city craft 20-year comprehensive plan

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead is crafting a new comprehensive plan and it needs your help.
Residents and business owners are invited to a kickoff meeting on Thursday for Envision Diamondhead 2040. It’s a $130,000 initiative.
The city’s first comprehensive plan was created in 2012 when it was first incorporated as a city.
City leaders said it’s time to update that plan. They said this is a chance for residents to provide input on what changes they want to see in the city over the next 20 years.
“A comprehensive plan is critical to any city in its planning mode. Really it helps determine where you’re spending capital dollars - on roads, on sidewalks, on recreation or on other community projects. The residents really have a voice and an opportunity to tell us what would they like us to be doing, and from there, how we can spend the tax dollars wisely to do what they want over time,” said Michael Reso.
The comprehensive plan will take about a year to complete.
This all comes as Diamondhead works on plans to create a town center with a mixed-use commercial district. The city hosted a planning and zoning meeting on Wednesday on the plan.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. Social distancing will be enforced and guests must wear masks. The meeting will also be live-streamed.
