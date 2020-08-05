Coast fire department gets hands-on training with gas fires

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With help from Blossman Gas, firefighters in the City of Discovery felt what it was like to douse a leaky and engulfed propane tank.
Because of new safety features, Blossman officials said that these fires are very unlikely. However, with lots of residential propane on the Coast due to gas grills and crawfish burners, it’s imperative that teams know how to fight this kind of fire.
“This product is such a safe product that rarely are they going to run into this situation. So if it does for some instance happen, we want them to be prepared, and we want to be able to work together with our local fire departments,” said Blossman Gas Safety, Training, and Compliance Coordinator Jamie Thrift.
As the department training chief, Bruce Cox knows all too well how important it is for his firefighters to get outside of the four walls for training like this.
“It’s great for the guys to be able to get hands-on instead of sitting in the classroom and talking about it,” said Cox with the Ocean Springs Fire Department.
In the south, propane grills and crawfish cookers are household staples. So, for Caleb Causey, this training helps him prepare for area-specific dangers.
“A lot of people, residential, have a lot of propane at their houses. Just being able to get on some of this stuff, getting some hand lines out and everything, it really gets everyone’s gears turning for stuff that may not be as caught up on,” Causey said.
Any opportunity to solidify that brotherhood within the department, Causey said, is one that can’t be overlooked.
“It goes a long way, man. Just knowing that the guy behind you has got your back and you’ve got his back and making sure that everybody’s safe at all times. I mean, this is the ultimate team job when it comes to worrying about everyone else,” Causey told WLOX.
Officials with Blossman Gas said that this training is offered to all fire departments within their footprint in the Southeastern United States.
