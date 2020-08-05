Biloxi’s first day back to school filled with congested traffic and masks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Biloxi, masked students and parents filled the congested carpool lines and roads. That’s how the first day of school transpired in Biloxi, where mandates on staying safe went into effect at all eight schools.
Everyone was hoping the first day would go in the right direction, and traffic was flowing at Biloxi High School. As expected, traffic filled Jam Lane and Popp’s Ferry Road leading to Biloxi Junior High School.
At North Bay Elementary, kids were masked up, and moms and dads gave bittersweet goodbyes like, Adam Cupit, whose son Archer was ready for class.
“He’s a little nervous. He wasn’t nervous at all but the ‘closer you get to school kind of nervous thing,’” Cupid said. “But, I think he’ll be fine wearing a mask. Going to kindergarten is all new altogether. We’ve been practicing wearing our mask. He’ll be fine.”
For the bus riders, North Bay Elementary Principal Allison Merit made sure students received hand sanitizer on the bus while making sure their first day was safe.
“I think the students are ready to be here and I think the parents are ready for us to teach them again, and we are so excited they’re here,” Merit said. “I even noticed during summer school the kids were very good at keeping their masks on, and I think they will be very safe.”
