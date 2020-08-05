Another hot and sunny day

It’s going to be hot today with highs in the 90s! At least the humidity will be somewhat tolerable. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most of us look dry. It will be calm and dry tonight with lows in the 70s.
The humidity will be a little higher Thursday through Saturday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers or storms are possible, but the overall pattern looks dry. We’ll have a slightly better chance for spotty showers and storms on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 90s.
In the tropics, there is a tropical wave in the Western Atlantic that has a very low chance of becoming a depression. Even if it does form, it is not a threat to the Gulf. There are currently no other concerns for the U.S. or Gulf at this time.
