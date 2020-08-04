USM’s Picasso Nelson Jr. signs with Miami Dolphins

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Southern Miss defensive back is headed to Miami. The Miami Dolphins claimed Picasso Nelson Jr. off waivers from Indianapolis on Monday.
After being released on Sunday, Nelson spent a portion of the 2019 season on the Colts’ practice squad. Nelson came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with Jacksonville in May of last year.
In 50 games with the Golden Eagles, Nelson recorded 202 tackles - 120 of them solo - 15 pass breakups, five interceptions and one forced fumble. He was also a honorable mention selection for All-Conference USA honors back in 2018.
