‘Our district has failed us': Parents plead for Harrison County to push back first day of school

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While plans could soon change, Harrison County School District is at the moment still moving forward.
Dozens of disgruntled parents showed up at Monday’s school board meeting to plead for a delay to the start of the school year.
Just two days remain before students are set to return to campus in Harrison County, and for some that isn’t enough time.
“We want you to please delay the school reopening, whether it is a few days, weeks or months,” said one coast parent.
Students in the district are set to return Thursday August 6th, barring a delay from the Governor. With so few days left for a decision to be made, some are saying that the district is failing its students and faculty.
“Our district has failed us, our teachers our educators, they have failed us. They have not done anything in preperation for this. My thoughts are that school needs to be delayed,” said parent Kristin Allen.
It is more than just requests for a delay. Many are unsatisfied with the district’s communication efforts and do not believe distance learning is something the schools are prepared for.
While many are frustrated, some in the community think more need to step up for any real shot of change to occur.
“Parents they have the voice and they have the power. They can choose whether or not to send their kids to school or not. They need to come out and protest in larger numbers. There is strength in numbers and if there is no students to teach then the schools cannot open,” said Allen Jenkins.
Some are even citing State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who said this week that he believes it’s a good idea to delay schools.
Dobbs said his opinion has changed from before when he thought it would be OK to open in August. With newer data, he says it’s risky.
Now, he thinks its’s a good idea to “dip the toes in the water,” with delaying in-person learning until at least September and offering virtual learning until then.
Parents in Harrison County agree with Dobbs and are asking the school board to delay returning to campus for at least a few weeks.
“Dr. Dobbs says push the year back, we should push the year back. We got hurricane days built in, we have all these holiday days built in. The teachers, even the ones who are sick, are still going to be there and then they are bringing that too,” said Jillian Preedom. “Why not just push the year back? You’ll have enough time to figure out something that will appease 99 percent of the population instead of 50 percent of the population.”
Some other districts on the coast have already made the decision to push back school.
Bay Waveland School District won’t return until Labor Day, a full month after the original first day of school.
Other districts - including George County School District, Pearl River County School District, and Pascagoula Gautier School District - have pushed school back a week.
Moss Point School District has also postponed the return to the classroom, instead opting to start all students virtually with a plan to phase them back into schools beginning in September.
Long Beach School District is also planning for an untraditional return to school by minimizing the number of students who will be in the schools. The district is splitting students into two groups, with the groups alternating one week in school and one week doing virtual learning.
To see a list of all of the back to school plans for school districts in South Mississippi, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.