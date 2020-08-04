Old Fort Bayou Boat Ramp repairs may last 60 days

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters and fishermen in Jackson County may be inconvenienced over the next two months as the Old Fort Bayou Boat Ramp temporarily closes for repairs.
Beginning on August 5, 2020, Jackson County Contractor and Walters Diving Marines will fix the damaged bulkhead and roadway located on the east side of the Washington Avenue and Hwy 609 Bridge. The damage dates back to Hurricane Nate in October 2017.
During the repairs, boat trailer parking spaces and the access road will be temporary closed. Unfortunately, in some cases, the access road will be completely closed off.
The work is expected to take 60 days, and the contractor intends to have the boat launch open each weekend during the renovations. But that could change as the work progresses.
With partial FEMA funding, the constructed bulkhead will have new asphalt and re-striped parking spaces.
While the Old Fort Bayou Boat Ramp may be closed, there are many boat launches on the Gulf Coast. These other boat launches can be located by viewing the MDMR’s Public Access website at https://gis.dmr.ms.gov/PublicAccess/.
