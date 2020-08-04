New Lieutenant Colonel announced as deputy director of Mississippi Highway Patrol

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Director Colonel Randy Ginn announced Major Malachi Sanders as Lieutenant Colonel of the Mississippi Highway Patrol today.
Sanders has been the Director of MHP’s Special Operations Division since July 2016 and is a graduate of MHP Cadet Class 48.
Throughout his years of service, his duties include Public Affairs Officer, Assistant Troop Commander, Troop Executive Officer, Troop Commander, and Special Operations Major.
“Lieutenant Colonel Sanders’ experience at all supervisory levels of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has prepared him for this position,”said Colonel Randy Ginn. “I am confident that he will serve the agency and the men and women of the Uniform Division well.”
